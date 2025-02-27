Vigilance Bureau registers DA case against MC Executive Engineer in Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against an Executive Engineer (XEN), posted as Municipal Town Planner (MTP) of Bathinda Municipal Corporation, on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A spokesperson of the VB stated on Thursday that the state investigation agency reaffirms its commitment to cracking down on corruption and ensuring transparency in government services.

During an in-depth investigation, it was found that the accused officer, Gurpreet Singh, had acquired substantial wealth through corrupt practices while serving in his official capacity.

The probe revealed that Gurpreet Singh had purchased multiple properties and made fixed deposits in various banks and post offices amounting to over Rs 1.83 crore, which is 129 per cent more than his legitimate income.

He further informed that based on the investigation report, the VB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Bathinda range police station, and further investigation is underway. In connection with the case, search operations were conducted at the accused’s residence, and special teams have been dispatched to arrest him.