Punjab: Forest Guard arrested for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), as part of its ongoing anti-corruption drive, has arrested Harjit Singh, a Forest Guard posted in Malerkotla, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

An official spokesperson of the state VB disclosed on Friday that the arrest followed the verification of a complaint filed by a resident of Malerkotla.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that he had constructed a marriage palace in Dilawargarh village, near Kup Khurd, and the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to permit access to the palace from the main road.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the VB team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 as the first installment of the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Economic Offences Wing, VB Police Station, Ludhiana. He will be produced before the competent court tomorrow, and further investigation is underway.