Special emphasis on agriculture & farm distress in Cong manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls: Bajwa

Chairman of the Punjab Congress’ manifesto committee Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said party’s manifesto for coming Assembly polls will give special emphasis on agriculture and farm distress.

Addressing a Press conference, Bajwa said Punjab is an agricultural state but the condition of farmers in the state is not good.

“As the former Chief Minister Partap Singh Kairon had brought in prosperity for Punjab by preparing the ground for the Green Revolution under the leadership of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress party will focus on the needs of agriculture sector while drafting the manifesto,” he said while adding the farmers will be encouraged for diversification.

“There is a need to bring the second green revolution in the state. There is a need to come out of the wheat-paddy cycle,” Bajwa added.

The Rajya Sabha member said expectations of all sections of the society will be considered while preparing the manifesto of the Congress party.

Bajwa said Congress will also focus on youth and women of the state and giving employment to the youth will be the second-biggest priority of the Congress. “It is much important to stop the brain drain and to save Punjab. “Congress has always empowered the women of the society and it is due to the policies of the Congress party that today women are actively taking part in civil services,” he said.

Bajwa also revealed the party’s strategy for industrial development in the state and said the ports are located far away from Punjab and due to this the industrialists have to face losses. For this, the government will give concessions to the industry so that the industries in the state can flourish. “Congress will improve the economy of the state and will create employment opportunities,” he said.

Bajwa said Congress will also develop infrastructure in urban and rural areas and emphasis will also be laid on sports and cultural development in the state. He said separate meetings have also been held by the manifesto committee with the Chief Minister and the Punjab Congress president and the party’s manifesto will be presented soon.

“We are not preparing the manifesto by just sitting in the four walls, the manifesto is being prepared by consulting the residents of the state and I assure that the Congress manifesto will address the expectations of all sections of society,” he said.