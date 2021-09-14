Sanskrit lectures, cartoons, movies and songs soon on YouTube & other social media platforms

Haryana Sanskrit Academy intends to use social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube to promote Sanskrit amongst the young generation.

Haryana Sanskrit Academy director, Dinesh Shastri on Monday said as social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube have become essential in the present digital age, the Academy too has ensured its reach on these platforms.

He said a YouTube channel will soon be launched to bring in a new format. In this channel, besides lectures of scholars, videos of school curriculum and grammar from class III to XII will be uploaded. This would benefit both students as well as teachers, Shastri added.

He said cartoons, movies and melodious simple songs would be broadcast based on the stories of educative texts like Vedic mantras, Panchatantra, Hitopadesh etc selected by Sanskrit scholars on social media.

The Academy director said a team is working continuously on this and a lecture series by scholars based on Vedic literature will also be started on YouTube.

Shastri further said young Sanskrit scholars from every field have been included in this team. Work on language skills, editing etc will also be done. Tech-savvy youngsters will focus on layout, designing, presentation.

He said Haryana Sanskrit Academy has started a campaign to promote Sanskrit at the mass level in the state. In this campaign young Sanskrit scholars are being contacted from all over the state to ensure their participation in promoting Sanskrit along with their regular work.

As part of this teamwork, these youths will focus on event management, language promotion, printing, digitization according to today’s times.

Shastri said the main objective is to find the scholars, especially the youth, who are associated with Sanskrit and further hone their skills.

The Haryana government is ensuring complete cooperation with the Academy in this campaign. Last year, the Academy had organized more than 60 events across the state, he added.

Shastri informed it is because of these events that the youth working with the spirit of service have been identified by the Academy. The team of these youth will work under the leadership of the Academy for promoting Sanskrit in the state.