The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday charged that Punjab’s State Election Commission (SEC) had “utterly failed” in doing its duty to protect the life and liberty of the people in the run up to the municipal elections and should be wound up immediately.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the SEC commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the former was proving to be a burden on the state exchequer as he had openly expressed his helplessness in giving any relief against even murderous attacks on Akali workers as well as SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“Sandhu had assured to seek a report on the attack on the SAD president by Congress goons when we met him yesterday. However today he told us that no report had come and that all he could do was dispatch a reminder for submission of the report,” he added.

Stating that there was no need for such a toothless Commission which was proving to be a white elephant for the State, Dr Cheema said the Commission should be wound up immediately. “The commissioner should also not transfer his inefficiencies on the people by wasting his time in befooling them and should put in his papers immediately,” he said.

Dr Cheema also requested Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore to come out of the Raj Bhawan to experience the condition of the state. He said the Congress party and its goons were even challenging the Governor’s constitutional authority and he should take note of the developments in the state and take suitable action.

“No right thinking person can condone and remain silent when a Z plus protectee who has served as a deputy chief minister and is heading a political party is subject to a murderous attack”, he added.

The SAD also took strong note of the murder of democracy in Zira today. It said even though the police administration had assured that Akali candidates would be allowed to file their nomination papers it remained a silent spectator to violence unleashed by Congmen. Dr Cheema said first the police stood silently as Congressmen put dummy candidates in long queues to thwart Akali candidates from filing their nominations in Zira.

“Later in the day Congressmen resorted to stoning to force Akali candidates to flee the spot due to which the Opposition could not file a single nomination,” he said adding even in this case the Ferozepur administration had not given a factual report to the SEC which was unaware of what was going on at the ground level.