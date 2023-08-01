Punjab: Anganwadi worker joins Akali Dal as women wing chief

Days after Punjab Anganwadi Workers’ Union president Hargobind Kaur joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday ordered for strict action against her “for joining a political party.”

Social Security, Women, and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur has instructed the district program officer, Muktsar, to take serious notice of the Anganwadi worker joining a political party. The SAD has appointed Hargobind Kaur the president of its women wing, Istri Akali Dal.

Dr Kaur said they have become aware of the matter concerning Anganwadi worker Hargobind Kaur, who joined a political party while being posted in Muktsar district. She said according to government rules, it is a violation for anyone receiving salary or emoluments from the government treasury to join any political party.

The minister said the district program officer, Muktsar, has been instructed to take appropriate action against Hargobind Kaur. She said the duty and responsibility of an Anganwadi worker is to disseminate information about the schemes run by the department for the welfare of women and children to the general public under the Anganwadi Services Scheme.

Dr Kaur said Anganwadi workers and helpers must carry out their duties promptly to ensure the smooth functioning of Anganwadi Centers. Any affiliation with a political party could hinder the proper delivery of services to the common people, she added.

Hargobind Kaur has been the president of the Punjab Anganwadi Workers’ Union for the last 27 years and that of the national unit for the last 16 years. She joined the SAD on 15 July.