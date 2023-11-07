SAD declares Harjinder Singh Dhami as its nominee for SGPC president once more.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), is once again the nominee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the position of president in the Sikh organization’s annual elections.

The Golden Temple complex’s Teja Singh Samundri Hall will host the presidential and other office-bearer elections on Wednesday.

This time, SAD president Sukhbir Badal has announced Dhami’s name ahead of time, breaking with tradition.

According to SAD spokesperson Daljit Cheema, Badal made the decision after consulting with every member who has supported the party.

Cheema made the announcement on X. “Harjinder Singh Dhami has been declared by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal as the party’s nominee for the SGPC presidency in tomorrow’s annual election. In our one-on-one meetings, S Badal stated that every member of my party’s SGPC had expressed complete confidence in his abilities. Thus, he will continue to be our nominee in this election.

Dhami has spent the last two years in the coveted position.

In the 2022–2023 election, Dhami received 104 of the 146 total votes, while rebel Akali leader Jagir Kaur received 42.

Later on Tuesday, the opposition, led by SAD (Samyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, will declare their joint candidacy for president here. Balbir Singh Ghunus, a former SAD MLA, is the front-runner for president.