Raja Warring assumes charge as youngest Punjab Congress president

Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (44), who officially took charge on Friday, underlined the need of discipline, dedication and dialogue to strengthen the party.

The three-time MLA from Gidderbaha constituency of Muktsar, Warring succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was directed by the party to resign from the post after the party’s debacle in the recent Punjab Assembly election.

Emphasising the need for discipline in the party, the former transport minister said it was of paramount importance as no organisation, whether political or business can survive without discipline.

Warring, urged the party colleagues to work with dedication, while assuring that he will take along everyone in his mission. He promised to ensure dialogue and discussion within the party so that everyone is heard. Emphasising the need for dialogue, he said, one can’t be self righteous and has to take everyone along in team work.

Warring along with the working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu took oath and assumed charge in presence of senior party leaders and workers.

He expressed his gratitude to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for reposing trust and confidence in him.

The PCC president said he was equally grateful to senior leaders and workers who sacrificed everything for the party. “We can’t repay their debt”, he said, while adding, “Congress is not just a political party but an idea and it is the idea of India which has and will always survive any challenge”.

Earlier speaking after taking over as the Punjab Congress working president, Bharat Bhushan Ashu thanked the leadership for the responsibility it gave him and assured that he will ensure that he comes up to the expectations of leaders and workers alike.

Among those present on the occasion included, Congress general secretary Harish Chaudhary, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa and Manish Tewari.

While former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar – who has been served a show-cause notice by the party over indiscipline, missed the event, Sidhu reached the Congress office, but did not share the stage with Warring. He preferred to sit in a room at the office.