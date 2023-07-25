Punjab’s AAP MLA Amolak Singh-traffic cop argue, people tweet video

Amolak Singh, an AAP MLA from Punjab, was accused of misbehaving by a traffic police officer in Chandigarh on Monday after a video of their quarrel appeared on social media.

An online video of their altercation led the traffic police officer to accuse Singh, a lawmaker from Punjab’s Jaitu, of misbehaving with him. However, the AAP MLA refuted the claim and accused the traffic police officer of inappropriate behavior.

Amolak Singh is seen in the video aggressively assaulting the traffic cop and is said to have broken his phone for recording the incident.

.@AAPPunjab MLA Amolak Singh’s misbehaviour with Chandigarh Police personnel is a fit case for his arrest. @DGPChdPolice and @SSPUTChandigarh should send the right message to the peace-loving citizens by putting him behind bars.

Let justice prevail. pic.twitter.com/FY04wm5E6P — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) July 24, 2023

What sparked the argument between the AAP MLA and Chandigarh traffic police sub-inspector Lakha Singh was not immediately clear. According to a police official, the matter is being investigated.

Partap Singh Bajwa of the Punjab Congress and Bikram Singh Majithia of the Akali asked that the AAP MLA be punished.

“MLA Amolak Singh should be arrested due to his inappropriate behavior toward Chandigarh Police officers. The DGP of Chandigarh Police and the SSP of Chandigarh should send the proper message to the city’s peace-loving residents. Let justice win,” Bajwa wrote on Twitter.

He posted the footage on his Twitter account as well.

Regarding the occurrence, Majithia questioned whether this was the kind of progress the Aam Aadmi Party had promised in Punjab.

MLA Amolak Singh is a newcomer in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Assembly after the AAP swept the polls in 2022 Assembly polls. He had defeated his rival Congress candidate Darshan Pal Singh Dilwan by over 27, 000 votes.

In January, a similar incident involving AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke had come to light when he threatened a person who was opposing the opening of an Aam Aadmi clinic in Bathinda.