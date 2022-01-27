Punjab Assembly Polls: Valuables worth Rs 82.62 Cr seized in Punjab

After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state for Punjab Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 82.62 Crore in violation of code till 26 January 2022.

Giving details on Thursday, chief electoral officer (CEO) Punjab, S Karuna Raju today said the surveillance teams have seized 16.10 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 7.02 Crore.

Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 58.89 Crore besides confiscating unaccounted

cash of Rs 15.51 Crore, he added.

The CEO revealed as many as 1164 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 2713 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 1702 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book.

Raju also informed that from a security point of view 570 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of CrPC act.

He informed that as many as 2470 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 145 cases is under process. As many as 12054 nakas are operational across the state, the CEO added.

As per the directions of the election commission, Raju said of total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state 374299 weapons have been deposited till date.

He said 56 weapons without licenses were seized in the state.