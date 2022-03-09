AAP govt set to be formed in Punjab: Mann

Ahead of the counting of votes for Punjab Assembly poll results, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the AAP government is yet to be formed in the state.

Addressing the AAP workers in Patiala, Mann said their years of hard work are going to be paid off tomorrow as the Aam Aadmi Party government is set to be formed in Punjab.

The AAP leader discussed the security arrangements and administrative activities of the strong room with the Aam Aadmi Party workers supervising the strong room and appealed to them to stay strong and vigilant for the next 24 hours.

Buoyed by ground reports and exit poll results, AAP is expecting a clear majority in Punjab in this Assembly polls.

Most exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab.

Most exits projected AAP will secure a majority (59) seats on its own in the 117-seat Assembly.

The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal are in competition for second and third place as per the exit polls.