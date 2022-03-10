Punjab Polls: Channi, Mann, Sidhu, Badal lead, Capt Amarinder trails

In early trends for Punjab Assembly polls, most of Punjab stalwarts, except Captain Amarinder Singh, were leading in the counting of votes.

While former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is Punjab Lok Congress chief, was trailing from Patiala Urban to the AAP candidate, the incumbent CM, Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress was leading from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was leading from Amritsar East.

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann was leading from Dhuri and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was leading from Jalalabad constituency.

In early trends, which are based on the counting of postal ballots, AAP is leading but is being followed by the Congress and SAD.