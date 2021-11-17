President’s visit to give new energy to rural development in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, said the President, Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Haryana will give new energy to the rural development in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Sui, a model village in Bhiwani, developed under the Swa-Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojana on Wednesday in the presence of the President, the CM said the Haryana government had started a scheme to make model villages on the call of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Khattar said taking initiative in Sui village of Bhiwani, industrialist Krishna Jindal has got a lake, school, auditorium, parks, library and many other developments works done in the village. He said similarly 205 people from Haryana who live abroad have expressed their desire to get development work done in their native villages.

The Haryana government has also inspired many big companies and industrialists to take up development in villages, cities, and any part of the state through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Due to this, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Trust has also been formed in Haryana, the CM said.

Khattar said Haryana ranks 21st in the country in terms of area and 18th in terms of population. In the last seven years, the Haryana government has done so much development work that even the Prime Minister himself has praised them.

He said the Haryana government has made an Act to ensure that representatives in the Panchayats are educated. This act was challenged in the Supreme Court but the court upheld it. Apart from this, the court also asked other states to take such steps in their own right.

The CM said Haryana has also taken a strong initiative for the cleanliness campaign. Campaigns were continuously launched at the village and urban levels regarding cleanliness and people were made aware regarding the same. Due to this, Haryana bagged first place in the cleanliness campaign. Along with this, Haryana is a kerosene-free state.

Describing the achievements of the Haryana government before the President, Khattar said a Pond Authority has been constituted in Haryana to clean the ponds. There are 8000 ponds in the state. The government will initially get the big ponds cleaned, after that the small ponds will be cleaned. In this way, the ponds of the entire state will be cleaned.

The CM said there is a problem of waterlogging in many areas of the state. First of all, the state government will work to make it fertile by eliminating the problem of waterlogging in one lakh acres of land.