Panchayat elections to be held in Haryana in September

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh, on Saturday, said after the issuance of the notification by the Development and Panchayat Department, general elections for Panchayati Raj Institution (PRIs) will be held in the state as per the schedule in September.

Chairing a meeting with the district deputy commissioner and other senior officials in Rewari on Saturday, Singh said the election of Panches will be done by ballot paper while the election of Zilla Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members and Sarpanch will be done through EVMs.

Giving directions to repair the government machinery, he said that it is important to maintain peace and order during the elections of PRIs.

Singh said tight security arrangements should be ensured at sensitive and very sensitive booths. Illegal supply of liquor should be strictly monitored during elections. He directed to make arrangements in time for the election material which is to be purchased at the local level.

The Election Commissioner said educational qualification of the contesting candidates should be taken care of and it should be ensured that no ineligible candidate contests the election. He said that necessary action should be ensured well in time so that no names of any deceased person should remain in the voter list.

Singh said arrangements for ramps, toilets, drinking water, electricity etc. should be ensured at all the polling stations. He said that if there is anything lacking in the polling booths, it should be ensured in time.

Singh said training of polling and counting of votes should be given to the employees in advance. Adequate arrangement of EVMs and election material should be ensured at every booth.

He said the election officers and employees should not be posted in their native villages. He said Panchayat elections will be conducted in a single phase across the state.