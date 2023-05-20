Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday said only those who have sacks full of Rs 2000 currency notes are crying over the Centre’s decision to withdraw the highest value currency note from circulation.

Speaking to reporters, Vij said the Rs 2000 currency notes continue to be legal tender and are being changed at the banks but the one who collected such notes illegally are crying over the move.

“If someone has valid notes then they can go to the bank and change it. If someone is crying in this, then only the one who has the sacks is crying. He is feeling pain,” he added.

The home minister said the government has taken this decision to curb corruption, hit on terrorist funding and control inflation.

Meanwhile, Vij welcomed the lifting of the ban on The Kerala Story by the Supreme Court. “We are grateful to the Supreme Court for lifting the ban so that the truth can be brought before the people,” he said.

The Minister said Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal had wrongly banned this film and it was an attack on freedom of expression. “The truth in this film, which the producer has tried to tell in The Kerala Story, is how innocent girls are being tortured in the name of love jihad. Let the public know, the public will decide right and wrong by itself,” he added.