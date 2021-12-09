Now Dial ‘112’ for all traffic emergencies in Haryana

In a bid to provide prompt and robust emergency services related to traffic safety, Haryana Police has integrated the Traffic Helpline Number 1073 with Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Helpline 112.

Sharing the details, Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, PK Agrawal on Thursday said this decision has been taken on the basis of assessment of already running integrated 108 (Ambulance) and 101 (Fire) services in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

With this facility, the 112 emergency response vehicles will be responding to all traffic emergencies on the highways. All calls made on traffic helpline number 1073 will automatically land on ERSS 112.

In a recent review meeting, additional DGP (admin) AS Chawla, who is also the nodal officer for Haryana 112, was asked to explore the viability of integration of traffic helpline numbers with ERSS 112.

“The multiple sets of helpline numbers at times can become a deterrent in distress situations. Therefore, there is a dire need for a single emergency number for all primary emergency services including road accidents. All emergency services of police, fire brigade, and ambulance are already under the umbrella of 112, which is being widely appreciated across the country”, he added.

The DGP said that from now onwards, residents of Haryana can avail of traffic emergency services on 112 including traffic jams due to vehicle failure or breakdown, due to illegal parking, road repair, encroachment on the road, due to fuel over in the vehicle, procession reasons, performance reasons, rough driving including over-speeding, drink and driving, frequently line change on-road (zigzag driving), road accidents, information about challan payment, hit and run cases, etc.

He also informed emergency contact numbers related to crane services, trauma centres, traffic officers in the field, traffic chowki, emergency government hospitals, etc on highways have been incorporated in Haryana 112 system to provide prompt and robust emergency services related to the traffic to the residents of Haryana.

The DGP said some services, related to traffic, are not related to emergency services like information about chalan centers, etc. have also been incorporated in Haryana 112.