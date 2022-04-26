No ban on inter-district transportation of dry fodder in Haryana: Agriculture Minister

Haryana farmers’ welfare and agriculture, animal husbandry and dairying minister JP Dalal on Tuesday said there is no ban in the state on inter-district movement of fodder.

The minister, however, said to meet the local requirements only inter-state transportation restrictions have been imposed.

He said as this time most of the farmers have sown mustard over wheat, the problem of shortage of fodder has arisen. Also amid fodder shortage, the prices are likely to soar in the coming days, hence the deputy commissioners should ensure that the requirements of the Gaushalas are met at the earliest.

Every deputy commissioner should keep a close vigil on the incidents where fodder is being transported to other states, Dalal said while presiding over a review meeting of the availability of fodder in Gaushalas through video conferencing.

He directed the officials concerned to work on a war footing level along with drafting proactive strategies for ensuring adequate availability of fodder in each Gaushala before the onset of monsoon.

“Every deputy commissioner should ensure that no gaushala in the state faces any difficulty due to fodder shortage. If required, people should also be encouraged to donate fodder. A special campaign for ensuring the availability of adequate stock of fodder should be launched,” Dalal said.

The minister said a nodal officer should be appointed to monitor the fodder coming from other states. It should also be ensured that the vehicles coming from other districts carrying fodder should not face any difficulty in commuting. “Everyday monitoring of procurement and sale of fodder should also be done,” he said.

The minister said the possibility of formulating an incentivized scheme should also be explored under which an amount should be given if any farmer ties up with the Gaushalas for sowing green fodder.