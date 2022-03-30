Niti Aayog Report : Haryana ranks 1st under Landlocked Category

Haryana has secured the first position under the ‘landlocked category’ in the Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2021.

In this chart, Haryana is followed by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab respectively. Haryana’s position has gone up two places from third to first and it is a top performer in the landlocked category as compared to 2020.

“The state’s robust performance is reflected in improved scores in all sub pillars of the business ecosystem,” an official spokesperson said adding Haryana has ranked overall fifth among all the states of the country with 58.20 points in the EPI chart which was seventh in the previous report released by the Niti Aayog in 2020.

Haryana is leading this chart by leaving behind industrially developed States like Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

“To achieve this feat, the state has shown continuous growth in ensuring institutional framework, business environment, transport connectivity, export diversification, and infrastructure development,” the spokesperson said.

The structure of the EPI includes four pillars –policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem and export performance and 11 sub-pillars including export promotion policy.

“The state government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is driven by his vision of transforming the industrial and entrepreneurial ecosystem, leading to rapid export preparedness in the state. This report is a testimony to the good work being undertaken by the Haryana government in the field of trade, commerce, industry, and exports,” the spokesperson said.

“As Chief Minister, is dedicated to ensuring state-of-the-art technology and strengthening infra in the state, his vision is to make all the 22 districts of the state better in exports and specialize exporting at least one unique product. His vision also includes building common facilities such as design, training, testing, and certification centres to increase the cost competitiveness of exporting units,” he added.