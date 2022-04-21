Mann has become a ‘rubber doll’: Sidhu

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister of pulling the strings in the party government in Punjab, former state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is acting like a “rubber doll”.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum on the “burning issues” of the state to the Punjab Governor, Sidhu said Punjab’s CM should be a self-respecting man who could not be pulled by strings.

“Does he (Mann) care about Punjab? The Chief Minister has become a ‘rubber da gudda’ (rubber doll),” Sidhu said.

“Someone is playing the game but someone else is dancing and speaking. The person who is playing the game while sitting in Delhi is the masquerader and he is getting unmasked,” said Sidhu in an apparent dig at Kejriwal.

Sidhu claimed the law and order had “deteriorated drastically” under the Bhagwant Mann government with 40 people killed in a month.

He claimed 40 people have been killed in the state in the last month. Sidhu alleged the Punjab Government is using the police force to target those who raise their voice against Kejriwal.

“You are politicising the police force to use it for your own interests. Whether it is ‘badlav’ (change) or ‘badla’ (vendetta)… vendetta politics has started,” he said in reference to Punjab Police’s visit to the homes of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and Congress’ Alka Lamba in connection with a case registered over “inflammatory statements” against Kejriwal. Both leaders have been summoned for questioning on April 26.

Sidhu said AAP sold lies to people in order to grab power in Punjab but doesn’t have the resources to fulfill them.

“What was the need for making tall promises,” he asked while pointing out that Punjab’s financial position was the “worst” in the country.