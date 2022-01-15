Like 2017, dirty alliances being formed to stop AAP in Punjab: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Saturday alleged traditional political parties in the state have formed an electoral alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Mann alleged the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) have formed an electoral alliance with BJP against AAP. “That is why the leaders of these traditional parties are joining the BJP in large number,” he alleged in a statement.

The AAP appealed to the people of Punjab to beware of the ‘A, B and C’ teams of the BJP as the saffron party and its ‘A, B, C’ B and C teams are dangerous for the people and the democracy of the state.

Mann said the previous Assembly elections of 2017 were a clear example to Punjabis when SAD (B) and BJP had voted in favour of Congress to pass on the power to Congress, then led by Captain Amarinder Singh, just to prevent Aam Aadmi Party from forming government.

“BJP’s anti-Punjab, anti-Punjabi and anti-Punjabiat face has been exposed. Due to the atrocities of the BJP leaders, the farmers and workers of Punjab not only had to take to the streets but also had to sacrifice their lives. But today greedy and corrupt politicians have forgotten the sacrifices of the agitating farmers and workers and have stooped so low that they are contemplating to establish the rule of BJP (dictatorship) in Punjab,” he said.

Mann alleged cordial ties of SAD (Badal) alliance with BJP was an open secret and the Badal family had always been known as the A team of BJP.

Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa are known as the B team for the BJP, while those who did not win the election are working as BJP’s C team for their political interests.

Mann said while the depraved people were joining BJP at the cost of the sacrifices of the farmers, the corrupt leaders were being inducted in BJP by intimidating them with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income tax.

The AAP leader said that as the Assembly elections are approaching near, the faces of anti-Punjab, anti-Punjabi and anti-Punjabiyat leaders and parties are being exposed. Sensing the popularity of AAP, all the opponents have colluded to conspire against AAP.

He said that some people advocating for Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat including the sacrifices of the farmers were also boarding the boat of BJP and their double standards have been exposed.