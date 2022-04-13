Khattar flags off ‘Akhand Bharat Sandesh Yatra’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the youth should divert their energies towards nation-building and constructive work.

Flagging off ‘Akhand Bharat Sandesh Yatra-2022’ from his residence today, the CM said the contribution being made by women for a united India cannot be overlooked.

Besides Haryana, about 131 women from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar participated in this event started by the Indian Media Centre.

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ scheme, the women who participated in ‘Akhand Bharat Sandesh Yatra’ have infused zeal towards patriotism, said Khattar.

“This Yatra is a symbol of unity in the society and will be able to deliver the message, ” he added. He said that this event has been organized with a purpose and will prove to be fruitful only when the participants are wholly committed to it,” he added.

Reminiscing about his school life, the CM said when he was a student of Class VIII in the year 1967, he also took part in a Sandesh Yatra with a 40-member team of students from five schools.

During this Yatra, he had started from Rohtak and had visited places like Chandigarh, Shimla, Kandaghat etc. The experience of the journey was wonderful, which has left an indelible mark in his mind, he added.

Congratulating and wishing the women participating in ‘Akhand Bharat Yatra-2022’ a successful life, Khattar said this Yatra will have a positive impact on their lives.

Later, he flagged off ‘Akhand Bharat Yatra-2022′ and announced an assistance of Rs Five lakh for women participating in the Yatra.

The Yatra left the CM’s residence with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ slogans being raised. After visiting all the districts of the state, the Yatra will end on April 18 on reaching its destination in Sonipat.