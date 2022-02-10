Kejriwal a “snake in the grass” let loose by corporate & anti-sikh lobby: SAD

Addressing a press conference, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s principal advisor Harcharan Bains asked farmers’ organisations and their leaders including Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Balbir Singh Rajewal to wake up to the shocking reality that although the farmers movement forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to revoke the three anti-farmer farm laws, the most dangerous of these laws is still in force in Delhi with Kejriwal slyly looking the other way, refusing to annul it in the state Assembly.

“It is shocking that while the entire country has rejected these laws, Kejriwal is quietly keeping them in force. One can well imagine what his true anti-farmer intent and agenda in Punjab is,” Bains said.

He said Kejriwal has also filed a case against Punjab farmers and sought a fine of Rs One Crore per case of stubble warning even when the Supreme Court itself refused to blame the Delhi pollution on the farmers of Punjab and even delivered a rebuff to the AAP leader and Delhi CM.

The Akali leader said while the AAP leader is promising to abolish private bus operators and end the mafia raj in the liquor trade, the fact is that he has virtually killed the DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation which is the main public transport operator of Delhi) in his own state.

“As for stopping liquor trade from passing into the hands of the mafia through public distribution and sale by the government-run liquor shops, Kejriwal has handed over the entire liquor trade in Delhi to the liquor mafia patronized by big business houses. The fact is that Delhi is now defined not by the much-vaunted Mohalla Clinics of Kejriwal but by the Mohala Theka (neighborhood liquor vends), forcing women in the national capital to come out on the streets to curse the Delhi CM,” Bains said.