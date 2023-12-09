Kejriwal, Mann to start doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of AAP, alongside Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is set to introduce a groundbreaking initiative on December 10 called ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar.’ This visionary scheme aims to revolutionize service delivery by bringing 43 essential citizen-centric services directly to people’s doorsteps, as announced by AAP on Saturday.

Malwinder Singh Kang, the chief spokesperson of AAP’s Punjab unit, outlined that this scheme will encompass a wide array of services, from birth, marriage, death certificates to income, residence, caste, and various others, excluding only specific services like arms licensing, Aadhaar card, and stamp paper.

The launch event for the ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ scheme is scheduled in Ludhiana, where both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate the program. Kang emphasized that citizens can conveniently schedule appointments by dialing the helpline number ‘1076’ to facilitate seamless service delivery.

Advertisement

Upon scheduling, individuals will receive an SMS detailing the necessary documents and fees required for their specific service requests. Trained personnel will then visit homes or offices at the appointed time, equipped with tablets to facilitate paperwork, collect fees, and issue receipts for application tracking. Soft copies of certificates will be sent to mobile phones, while hard copies will be delivered to their residences.

This initiative is poised to alleviate the burden on Punjab’s populace, sparing them the hassle of visiting government offices and enduring long queues for essential services. Kang highlighted that this scheme is designed to eliminate intermediaries, providing citizens with direct access to crucial services.