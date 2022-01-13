Kejriwal eyeing Punjab CM’s post: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal wants to become Chief Minister of Punjab.

Addressing a Press conference today, Badal said the survey being done by AAP on its CM face was a drama to befool the people. He said AAP wants to project a dummy face and hidden agenda of Kejriwal is that he is eying post-Punjab CM.

The SAD chief said AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha addresses Press conferences in Punjab ignoring state leaders. He asked Kejriwal if he thinks Punjabis are fools and have no vision for their own state.

To another question, Badal said the main contest of Akali Dal was with Congress and AAP on different seats and BJP is nowhere in match. About farmers contesting elections, he said that everyone has the right to contest elections and now the farmer’s organisation which is contesting elections has become a political party.

Badal said like previous elections AAP was selling tickets in this election too. He said Members of Parliament and legislators elected by people of AAP left party against the dictatorship of Kejriwal.

He said only SAD is a party and voice of people who fight for rights of people and decisions in other parties are taken from Delhi. He said that what BJP was doing in Punjab today was done by it in West Bengal but voters of the state had chosen their regional party TMC over this national party. He said that Punjabis will repeat this feat in the state and throw BJP out of state.

Badal said Punjab was under attack from three parties who had taken anti-Punjab decisions during previous days. He said AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kerjiwal sought closure of thermal plants of state in Supreme Court and also demanded SYL canal demanding share from river waters of Punjab.

He said that BJP enacted three farm laws which had to repealed after successful movement against them by farmers of the country. He said that Congress too looted Punjab. He said that all these parties made false promises to people with the sole agenda of looting Punjab and it was only SAD which serves people.