Outstanding sportspersons in Haryana will now be given government jobs by creating a separate cadre. This decision was taken by the Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday. The Cabinet approved a proposal for the replacement of the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018 with the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B & C) Service Rules-2021. With the introduction of new Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B & C) Service Rules-2021 a separate cadre will be created to promote sports in the state. For this, 50 posts of Group-A (deputy director), 100 posts of Group-B (senior coach), 150 posts of Group-B (coach) and 250 posts of Group-C (junior coach) have been sanctioned.

The upper age limit has also been reduced from 50 years to 42 years. Beside this, some new tournaments have been included in the new rules such as South Asian Games, National Games, Ranji Trophy, etc.

The outstanding sportspersons will be given provisional appointment in case they do not possess the requisite qualifications for the post at the time of the initial appointment. They will be granted two extra years in addition to the prescribed period required for the attainment of requisite qualification.

The outstanding sportspersons will be eligible to apply for the post within ten years of their sports achievement or upto the age of 42, whichever is earlier.

The provisions have been made for the promotions of the outstanding sportspersons appointed under these rules. Besides this, a provision has been made for granting monthly stipend to the outstanding sportspersons on the basis of their achievements in various sports tournaments of international level, for which separate notification will be issued especially Para Olympics, Asian Para Games, Common Wealth Para Games, World University Games, South Asian Games and four years Blind Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, to encourage the sportspersons of Haryana especially those who are not economically well-off, but have qualified for participation in Olympic Games, the Haryana government has also decided to grant preparation money of Rs Five lakh to such sportspersons who have qualified for the Olympic Games for the purpose of better diet, training and capacity building. A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of Cabinet. The players, with the help of this preparatory money, after getting quality training and diet, will excel in sports, which will bring glory to the State in particular and to the country as a whole.