Have hit corruption hard in Haryana : Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said his government has reined in corruption in the state by bringing transparency in recruitments and improving access to public services.

During the Meet the Press programme at Chandigarh Press Club on Monday, Khattar said corruption had become a culture in Haryana but his government has changed it. “People had made corruption a right, but we changed it to a right to service. We made people change and do their work in a time-bound manner or face action,” the CM said on the completion of his 2500 days in power.

“On 1 September, we are launching a portal (making public services available online). If the work is not done within the stipulated time, the case will be auto-appealed, then the case will move to higher officers and the lower officials will have to explain the delay for not doing it. We have hit corruption hard. transparency in recruitment, improved and simplified access to public services and making public distribution system online,” Khattar said.

He said tightening the noose around corrupt practices going in every wing of the government was one of the most herculean targets achieved by his government. “Several digital reforms were initiated in each sector be it issuing change of land use, transferring teachers online, giving government jobs only on merit basis, curbing age-old fraud going on in distribution of ration,

pension, stipend and subsidy being given to the poor,” he said.

He said in the last 2500 days since he was sworn-in as the CM, the state government has been dedicatedly working towards swiftly taking Haryana on the development track by ensuring equitable development of all the 90 Assembly constituencies while believing in the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas- Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Paryas and ‘Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek’. The CM said keeping farmer interest on top, an amount of Rs 11000 Crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of about 50 lakh farmers under various schemes.

Khattar said during the state government’s tenure, more than 82,000 youth have been given government jobs on the basis of merit. “We have made provision for banning anyone who is found guilty in any conspiracy regarding paper leak for two years along with imprisonment for a term ranging from two to 10 years and a penalty of minimum Rs, 5000 and maximum of Rs 10 lakh. For this, The

Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021, has been passed in Assembly, he added.

“In order to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth of the state, 75 per cent job reservation policy has been formulated ensuring employment opportunities in private sector enterprises To give self-employment opportunities to the youth, 2,000 Harhit stores will be opened in the state. Apart from these, these stores will also be opened at 1718 petrol pumps,” said the CM.