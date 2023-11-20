Haryana Women SHGs’ products exhibited at IITF Delhi

Haryana Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) are doing wonders and some of them have set up their stalls at the India International Trade Fair ( IITF) in Pragati Maidan of New Delhi. One of such stall is of Dev Women’s Self Help Group where Smt Neelam Yadav was attending the stall and selling products made by their SHG. Neelam belongs to Dhani Chitrasen, a small village in Gurugram district, Haryana and she has become an inspiration for many vulnerable women today. Once compelled to live a life of poverty in this village, Neelam Yadav now stands on her own feet and has uplifted the fate of other women in her group. Neelam is making her group’s products more popular among the general public. The goal is to increase the group’s income, allowing the women of her group to make their families even more prosperous.

In the conversation, Neelam shared her story of self-reliance and how her women’s group, ‘Dev Women Self-Help Group,’ was created. The women in this group have shattered the misconception in society that economically weak women are helpless in living a stable life. According to Sofia Dahiya, the Administrator of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana (TFAH), this group has leveraged various government schemes, resulting in increased income and the inclusion of other women in their journey to success.

She said that Neelam Yadav initially benefited from the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM). Changing her own life and the destiny of women in eight surrounding villages, this group has helped around 800 to 900 women connect with government welfare schemes to make them self-reliant. Sofia Dahiya mentioned that the group has used the assistance of the Livelihood Mission to connect approximately 800 to 900 women in these villages with government welfare schemes, enabling them to become self-reliant.

During this journey, Neelam became the elected head (Panch) of her village. After being trained at the workshop for village panchayats, she developed a mindset to do something new. The women in these eight villages, around 800-900, are now working in various capacities such as stitching centers, boutiques, pickle making, papad units, and as group and bank associates, making themselves self-reliant and contributing to their families. Neelam has played a significant role in changing the lives of these women, providing them with opportunities for skill development and entrepreneurship.

Neelam revealed that she received training for 21 days as part of the project at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Shikohpur (Gurugram district). This training encouraged women to make products such as pickles, jams, laddus, papads and other items. Additionally, the government provided the machines required to the women free of cost. The KVK staff consistently stayed in touch with them, providing encouragement. Neelam decided to start her own business, incorporating chemical-free pickles, amla candies, and products made from millets into her small enterprise. Her monthly income, which was initially 2,000 to 3,000 rupees, has now increased to 30,000 to 35,000 rupees.

Neelam proudly states that her kitchen garden is now her organic farm. She practices organic farming and earns a significant profit by selling these organic products in the market. Due to her accomplishments, Neelam has received recognition from both society and the government. Her group was honored as the ‘Best Self-Help Group’ by Chief Minister Sh Manohar Lal in 2022. Further In 2021, Neelam was also awarded the ‘Successful Entrepreneur Award.’ On November 11 this year, she was invited to the “New Thinking, New Story” program at Akashvani Bhavan in New Delhi by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smt Smriti Irani.

The success of Neelam Yadav’s story resonates with the government’s focus on uplifting half of the country’s population (women). She has become a significant example of the success of the foundation laid by the Modi government, focusing on organic farming, self-reliance, and ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’. Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal continues to encourage people to “become job providers, instead of becoming job seekers” and Neelam Yadav’s success story exemplifies this vision.