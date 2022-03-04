Haryana: Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 clerks for taking bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a clerk working in the food and drug administration department for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5000.

Giving this information on Friday, a spokesperson of the Bureau said that the arrested government official identified as Manjeet posted as a clerk in the food and drug administration department in Faridabad. As per the information, the accused had demanded a bribe for issuing a food safety license to the complainant.

The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, informed the vigilance which laid a trap and arrested the accused clerk red-handed accepting Rs 5000 in cash.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused in Faridabad. Further investigation is underway.

The Bureau has also arrested Sukhbir, a clerk with the district industrial centre, Ambala while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 in lieu of passing a loan under the government scheme.

A spokesperson of Vigilance Bureau informed that complainant Mukesh Kumar had accused the clerk of seeking Rs 10,000 bribe to pass a loan of Rs Five lakh on his shop under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme.

The complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau which laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed accepting Rs 3000 in cash in the presence of the duty magistrate.

Meanwhile, the Bureau has secured the conviction of an accused in a corruption case registered in 2015.

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Gurugram convicted Puran Khanna, a private person, and sentenced him to four years in jail. The court also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the convict.