Haryana health minister, Anil Vij, on Wednesday said by April end, efforts will be made to vaccinate about 35 lakh people in the state. So far, about 21 lakh people have been vaccinated for Covid-19 in Haryana.

Apprising Union health minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan during a review meeting of 11 states, Vij said the state will take all necessary measures to control the second wave of Covid- 19.

He said that at present there are 13,000 active cases in Haryana and about 25,000 tests are conducted daily and the positive rate is about 4.7 percent. “We are trying to increase testing further in the state,” the minister added.

Vij said 35 labs, with a capacity of conducting 92,000 tests per day, for Covid-19 are functional in the state. He said that there are adequate number of isolation wards, ventilators, general beds, oxygenequipped beds, ICUs, medicines and equipment in the state.

He requested the Union health minister the reports of samples sent by the state government for investigation should be sent soon so that new strains can be detected and treated accordingly.

Along with this, Vij said that if a new protocol for treatment has been prepared by the Central government, then it should also be shared with the states soon.

The Union minister said states will have to take concrete steps to control Covid-19 and follow the protocol properly. For this, masks, social distancing and all other guidelines have to be strictly adhered to.

Earlier, during a meeting chaired by Vij, he directed the officers connected with the health services of the state to start Covid-19 hospitals again in the state as per the requirement.