Haryana: Public Prosecutor held for taking Rs 2500 bribe from police sub inspector

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught a public prosecutor Mahender Pal, posted at Hisar court as district attorney (DA),red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2500 from an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Haryana Police.

Sharing the information on Thursday, a spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau informed that complainant Subhash Chander, ASI had approached the vigilance after the public prosecutor sought money in lieu of forwarding challan in the trial court.

ASI brought this matter to the notice of the Vigilance Bureau, after which a trap was laid and DA was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 2500 in the District Court Complex.

He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.