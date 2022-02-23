Haryana govt’s financial management best among all states: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the financial management of the state government is the best among all the states.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying programme of Vitt Bhawan in Panchkula, Khattar said the most crucial responsibility of the government is to ensure proper management of the public money.

The CM said financial management is important in all institutions, whether private or government. The finance department is the backbone of the government, thus, one whose financial management is strong will surely climb the ladder of success, he added.

Khattar saud even though revenue had declined in the Corona period and an additional expenditure of Rs 1500 Crore was also incurred. The state government still ensured the best financial management, which was also appreciated by the Central government, he added.

Khattar called upon the people that those individuals and institutions capable of paying tax should come forward and the needy person standing at the end of the queue should definitely get the benefits of the schemes. The CM said there is a need to take strict action against those who indulge in corruption and try to evade tax.

Khattar said the Opposition always presents incorrect figures regarding the debt of the government. “In 2014, when we took over the government, the state had a debt of Rs 98,000 Crore, while the Opposition used to claim it to be Rs 61,000 Crore. If we take a look at the figures, then during 2014-15, there was a debt of Rs 71,000 Crore on the government while the debt of Rs 27,000 Crore was on the electricity department,” he said.

“This amount of Rs 27,000 Crore loan was repaid by the government by taking it under its umbrella. If you add both the figures then its sum is Rs 98,000 crore. Thus, it is evident that the Opposition has been spreading rumours,” the CM added.

Khattar said the development fee is necessary for strengthening the local bodies. Today there is a need to increase the income of Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council, this will improve the infrastructure in these areas. The development fee was increased in 2018, which was fixed to be charged at Rs 500 per meter or 5 per cent of the registry, whichever is higher. “The Opposition is making an issue of it. While it may be high in big cities like Gurugram and Panchkula but it is very low in smaller cities. This fee paid by the public is spent on their development,” he added.