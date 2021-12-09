Haryana Governor inaugurates International Gita Mahotsava

Amidst chanting and blowing of the conch shell, the Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatraya, on Thursday inaugurated the International Gita Mahotsava today at Kurukshetra with Brahmasarovar Pujan and Gita Pujan.

The Mahotsava will run from 9 December to 14 December. Dattatraya was welcomed with the melodious sound of traditional Haryanvi musical instruments at Purushotampura Bagh at Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra. Here, folk artists from different states of the country, dressed up in the costumes of their respective states, danced on folk songs.

After the Gita Pujan, the guests initiated the International Gita Mahotsav-2021 by pouring purnahuti in Gita Yajna amidst recitation of hymns by the students and scholars of Ved Pathshala. All the guests visited the State Level Exhibition of Information Public Relations and Languages Department, 48 Kos Exhibition, and Vishwa Guru Bharat Exhibition. All the guests got to experience the cultural heritage of Haryana at this festival.

In this festival, 55,000 students participated in an online global Gita recitation. Cultural programs by artists from different states organized by North Zone Cultural Arts Centre Patiala and Haryana Art and Cultural Affairs Department, International Gita Seminar, Sant Sammelan, Maha Aarti of Brahmasarovar, Deepotsav, 48 Kos Cultural programmes on 75 pilgrimages, seminars of representatives of 48 Kos pilgrimages, etc. were the center of attraction. For this, all the security arrangements have been made by the Administration and Kurukshetra Development Board.