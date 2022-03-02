Haryana govt brought unprecedented changes to realise dream of ‘Ram Rajya: Governor

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Wednesday said the present state government has brought unprecedented changes in the state to realise the dream of ‘Ram Rajya’, the epitome of good government.

Delivering his address on the first day of the Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly today, the Governor lauded the state government’s efforts made for ensuring equitable development of every region and every section by rising above regionalism and nepotism.

Dattatraya said some pioneering innovations made by the state government are being adopted not only by other states but also by the Central government. He said a massive good governance campaign has been launched across Haryana encompassing all the departments and the sectors and for this, the state government has adopted the path of e-governance while using modern technologies.

The Governor said a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) facility has been started for all social security pensions, subsidies, and financial assistance, so as to ensure that every penny being disbursed by the government should reach the deserving beneficiary.

Dattatraya said about 11 lakh such families are identified on the Parivar Pehchan Patra portal whose annual income is less than or equal to Rs 1.80 lakh.

“Special emphasis is given to offer ample employment and skill development opportunities to them so as to increase the family income of such families to at least Rs 1.80 lakh per annum,” the Governor said. He said to make farmers prosperous, with a ‘Beej Se Bazar Tak’ approach, several important decisions have been taken by the state government.

“Be it procurement of crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP) or giving compensation for crop damage due to natural calamity, the state government is standing with each farmer,” the Governor said. He said in the previous year, Haryana had released Rs 27,000 Crore by DBT to farmers against the procurement of crops.

The Governor said Haryana is the first state which has launched ‘Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana’ to protect horticulture farmers from crop losses caused by adverse weather and natural disasters.

Dattatraya said industries contribute a great deal to economic development and employment generation. ‘Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020” is being implemented with the objective of promoting industries on a large scale, creating five lakh new jobs, creating investment opportunities of more than Rs One Lakh Crore, and export of Rs Two Lakh Crore rupees.

The Governor said state Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has been outstanding in the financial 2021-22, against the target Rs 24,300 Crore, the state (till January 2022) collected Rs 22,856 crore, which is 24.77 percent more than the collection in 2020-21.