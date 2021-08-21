Chandigarh: Haryana Governor felicitates hockey stars of Tokyo Olympics

Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatraya, on Saturday felicitated hockey stars of the Tokyo Olympics at a function organised by Hockey Chandigarh.

The five players were given a cash award of Rs Five lakh each while the two coaches were given a cash award of Rs 2.5 lakh each. Those felicitated included Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurjant Singh, Monika Malik, Sharmila Devi, Reena Khokhar, Shivendra Singh, and Gurminder Singh.

While congratulating the hockey stars on the occasion, Dattatraya said that he was very happy to see that the Indian hockey team consisted of a lot of players from Haryana and Punjab.

The Governor said that under the new Sports Policy, the Haryana government is giving Rs Six Crore to those winning the gold medals, Rs Four Crore for silver, and Rs 2.5 Crore to bronze medallist Olympians.

He said that the Haryana government has given Rs 23.25 crore as a reward to outstanding players and added that all states should prepare a sports policy to encourage players so that they can perform even better.