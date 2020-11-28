Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Friday said the character of police is very important and they should perform their duties in a responsible and humane way. He asked them to take decisions as per the law.

Addressing the Passing out Parade of 21st batch of Constables at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College (PTC), Daroh in Kangra district, Bandaru Dattatraya congratulated the constables and said that now they would be part of HP Police. He expressed hope that all trainees would follow the constitution, democratic moral values and law with responsibility.

He further expressed hope that the trainees would work with dedication towards serving the society. He appreciated the efforts of Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal and staff of HP PTC for imparting training to the trainees even during the Corona period. He said that every police personnel had worked as a Corona warrior and served the people of the state with utmost dedication.

“Himachal Pradesh Police is known for being the most honest and professional police force of the country. Presently, a sudden rise is being seen in terrorism, drug abuse, etc in the country which needs to be tackled with professional approach,” he added.

834 constables participated in the passing of parade out of which there were 642 men and 192 women. Governor also released a souvenir on the occasion of 25 years of establishment of the institution.

Later, Governor also laid the foundation stone of modern barracks to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 14 crore in premises of PTC.