Haryana: Get Arms licence online, 1-week training must

Haryana Chief Minister Mahohar Lal Khattar on Friday gave go-ahead to the process of making arms licence ‘online’.

Presiding over the review meeting regarding arms licence today, the CM said the application process of arms licence should be linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). The entire process will be completed in two months and the portal could be launched on 1 July, officials said.

It was decided in the meeting that those who get an arms licence issued will have to take at least one-week training in arms and firing from the police department.

The CM was apprised that besides firing ranges of Haryana Police in Sirsa, Narnaul, Jind and Kurukshetra, training can also be imparted at the Police Training Centres of Madhuban, Karnal, Bhondsi, Gurugram, Sunaria in Rohtak and Rohtak in the beginning.

Arms licence applicants will have to fill a training option and a message about the training will be sent on the mobile of the applicant.

In the meeting, it was also informed that licences are granted under the Arms Act and amendments have been made in this Act in the year 2016 and in the year 2019.

According to the Act, first arms licences are given for the protection of crops and for the person’s self-safety. At present, the duration of an arms licence is five years. Retailer licences are also given to registered security agencies as per rules.

The CM directed that the licence categories should be described on priority basis and there should be complete transparency in the process. Besides this, the data of arms licences of all the districts should be reviewed on a regular basis, he added.