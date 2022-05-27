Haryana College Professor gets 4 years in jail for accepting bribe from a student

The Court of Additional District and Session Judge, Jind on Friday sentenced Subhash Duggal, associate professor in Government College, Jind to four years’ imprisonment on finding him guilty of accepting bribe from a student. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Sharing details, a spokesperson of the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau said Duggal was arrested by the Bureau after an inquiry related to corruption charges was initiated against him.

He was charged with offences under Section 7 and 13 (1) (D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the year 2015.

The Court has sentenced him to 3-years in jail along with a fine of Rs 5000 under section 7 and 4-years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5000 under section 13 (1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Court of Additional District and Session Judge, Jind on Friday sentenced Subhash Duggal, associate professor in Government College, Jind to four years’ imprisonment on finding him guilty of accepting bribe from a student. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Sharing details, a spokesperson of the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau said Duggal was arrested by the Bureau after an inquiry related to corruption charges was initiated against him.

He was charged with offences under Section 7 and 13 (1) (D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the year 2015.

The Court has sentenced him to 3-years in jail along with a fine of Rs 5000 under section 7 and 4-years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5000 under section 13 (1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.