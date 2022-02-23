Haryana CM launches one of its kind PADMA programme

With an aim to develop industrial parks at each block of Haryana, the state government on Wednesday launched Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA), a five-year multi-departmental and multi-agency programme.

“Based on the principles of local yet global, PADMA aims to create a dynamic, self-sustainable and thriving industrial infrastructure at the cluster level for each block of Haryana,” said the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while formally launching PADMA at a function held today. He said that PADMA is a Multi-departmental and Multi-agency programme which would not only promote the local products but would also give ample employment opportunities to the local youth, especially to the targeted Antyodaya families.

“PADMA, a five-year programme will not only revolutionise the industrial landscape in Haryana through the development of PADMA industrial parks across all the blocks of the state but is also expected to bring in investment of over Rs 25,000 crore in the form of infrastructure, Common Facility Centres (CFC), Business Development Service (BDS) Centres and set-up new industrial units in each blocks,” said Khattar.

He said around 10,000 to 15,000 new units are expected to be opened in the next year in these clusters. The CM said in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat and to support state MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), a tremendous focus has been on development of its MSME ecosystem.

With this in mind, the Haryana Government has set up a separate Directorate for MSMEs. “The MSME sector plays a significant role in the economic landscape of Haryana, contributing over 22 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA),” said the CM.

He said under PADMA, one product in each block of the 22 districts, covering all 140 blocks in the state has been identified based on the locally available resources, existing micro-enterprise ecosystem, demographic profile, key opportunities, sunrise sectors and growth potential. “If required, necessary training and skill would also be given so as to promote this sector,” Khattar added.