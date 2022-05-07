Haryana Cabinet approves new Excise Policy 2022-23

The Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved a new excise policy for the year 2022-23.

As per the new Policy, in 2022-23, the liquor vends will be auctioned through e-tender of retail zones (comprising a maximum of four retail shops).

In the new policy, the import duty on wine has been slashed by Rs Five. The Letter of Intent fee for establishing a Wine manufactory is slashed down from Rs 15 lakh to Rs One lakh. There would be no increase in the bar license fee.

The Cabinet, which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar today, also approved the policy directive for regularisation of illegally subdivided plots and permitting plot owners to rationally sub-divide the originally allotted plots.

This policy intends to issue guidelines and parameters for regularization of illegal sub-division of plots, permission for sub-division of residential plots in town planning schemes, rehabilitation schemes, and improvement trust schemes situated in municipal areas of Haryana while not changing the prescribed use in the planned scheme.

The regularization, and sub-division of plots located in the planned schemes prior to 1980 will only be considered under this Policy.

The minimum plot size eligible for regularization and new sub-division will be 200 square meters. The size of the sub-divided plot shall not be less than 100 square meters.

In order to ease the regulatory burden on the investor and to strengthen the Ease of Doing Business, the Cabinet also approved the Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Rules, 2021 for implementation of reforms proposed in the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP)-2020.

To spur industrial growth in the aerospace and defence sector and to place emphasis on the creation of an end-to-end ecosystem for aerospace and defence sector development, the Cabinet accorded approval to the Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy, 2022 to attract investments of at least one billion USD and generate employment opportunities of around 25000 persons in five years and to position the state as country’s leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.

The policy envisages harnessing Haryana’s inherent strength in auto components and automobile manufacturing sector that looks forward to a possible transition into aerospace and defence manufacturing across various aspects such as infrastructure augmentation, attractive fiscal incentives, human capital development, strengthening connectivity, etc. to enhance Ease of Doing Business in the state.