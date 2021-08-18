Haryana bans use of the word ‘Gorakh Dhanda’

Haryana government has banned the use of the word ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ generally used to describe unethical practices.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him and urged him to ban the use of the said word as it hurts the sentiments of the followers of Saint Gorakhnath.

The CM said as Guru Gorakhnath was a saint and using this word in any official language, speech or in any context hurts the sentiments of his followers, therefore the use of this word in whatsoever context has been completely banned.

Gorakhnath was a Hindu yogi, the saint who was the influential founder of the Nath Hindu monastic movement in India.

In Haryana, an ancient temple of Guru Gorakhnath is located in village Gord, tehsil Kharkhonda of Sonepat. It is 20 km away from Sonepat headquarters. A prominent place among 84 Siddhas and is believed to be the beginning place of the Nath sect. A fair is organised at this place every year.