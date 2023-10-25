Gurmeet Singh Pinky, Punjab Police cat dies of heart attack

Gurmeet Singh Pinky, a cat of the Punjab Police, passed away on Wednesday after he had a heart attack in a Chandigarh private hospital.

Known by another name, Pinky Cat, he was given a life sentence in 2001 for the murder of Avtar Singh Gola in Ludhiana.

Pinky gained notoriety by apprehending terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara of the Khalistani movement twice.

He had also been awarded a police gallantry medal, but he actively sought controversy following Gola’s death. One time, he said he had proof of fifty-two fake encounters during terrorism in Punjab.

Amidst farmers’ anger over agricultural legislation, Pinky found himself at the centre of yet another dispute.

Sukhminder Singh Grewal, a BJP leader and personal friend of Pinky, confirmed his demise.

He claimed that Pinky passed away at a private hospital in Sector 34 in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack.