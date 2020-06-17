Extending his condolences to the families of the four Punjab martyrs of the Galwan Valley clash, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced ex-gratia compensation, along with a government job to a next of kin of the deceased.

The CM expressed grief and shock at the violent clash in Gangwal Valley of Ladakh, which had wiped out the lives of these four brave men, whose sacrifice for the nation would not be forgotten.

The loss suffered by the families was immeasurable and could not be compensated with material things, but the compensation and the jobs would help alleviate some of their sufferings, said Amarinder, paying his tributes to the four men who lost their lives in the violent clash near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The CM said Cabinet ministers would represent the state government at the martyrs’ funerals, which will be held with full Army honours in their native villages. He directed the respective district administrations to make all arrangements, befitting the occasion, for receiving the bodies of the fallen soldiers.

While one family member each would be given a government job in all the four cases, the families of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Santnam Singh will be given Rs 12 lakh compensation each in line with the government policy, on account of their married status. Mandeep hailed from village Seel of Rajpura Tehsil in district Patiala, and Satnam Singh belonged to village Bhoj Raj, Tehsil Gurdaspur, an official spokesperson said.

The families of the two unmarried martyrs, Sepoy Gurtej Singh of village Bire Wala Dogra, tehsil Budhladha, district Mansa, and Sepoy Gurbinder Singh, village Tholowan in Sangrur, will be give Rs 10 lakh each as compensation (Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of land). Sepoy Gurbinder Singh belonged to 3 Punjab Regiment.