Haryana Police has arrested three persons including two advocates who sold two acres of land ‘acquired’ by fraudulent means in Gurugram to a private company causing loss worth crores of rupees to the state exchequer.

Disclosing this on Thursday, Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, Manoj Yadava said that the land of village Islampur which was acquired by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in 1993 was sold to a private company for Rs Two Crore on the basis of fake and forged documents and witnesses.

The accused, Rohit Thakaran of village Jharsa and Ajay Choudhry, a resident of village Islampur, hatched a plan and got the land transferred in the name of Ajay by producing fake witnesses who impersonated Murti Devi, Lakshmi Devi and Bala Devi, who were original owners of the two acres of ancestral property.

The witnesses Chaman Lal Arora and Subhash Chand Arora (both advocates) who identified the three original owners have also been arrested. The fraud came to light when one of the victims, Murti Devi, a resident of Gupta Colony, Gurugram filed a complaint in this regard.

Based on the complaint, State Crime Branch (Gurugram Unit) had arrested three accused — Rohit Thakran on 18 January 2021, and advocate Chaman Lal Arora and advocate Subhash Chand Arora (on January 21, 2021), witness to the sale deed registration.

The probe also reveals that mastermind Rohit Thakran was fully aware of the acquired land. Ajay Chaudhary was found to have transferred Rs 29 lakh out of Rs Two Crore to the account of Rohit Thakran, the mastermind of the case. It was found that the accounts which were used to receive the money were opened by Ajay Chaudhary with different PAN numbers.

Investigation also revealed that accused Rohit Thakaran has been involved in other cases including liquor smuggling. His accomplice Ajay Chaudhary has been involved in shooting and killing a Rajasthan Police constable in the year 2006. Further probe into the case is underway. Others involved will be arrested soon.