Daler Mehendi sentenced to two years jail

A court in Punjab’s Patiala today announced a two-year-jail term for Punjabi singer Daler Mehendi in a 19-year-old human trafficking case. The court dismissed the plea and the singer was arrested and sent to jail.

As his bail plea was dismissed by the court of Additional Sessions Judge H.S. Grewal, Daler Mehndi was taken into custody. He was convicted along with his brother in March 2018 and later released on bail.

The court pronounced Daler Mehendi guilty and the judgement was announced. The case dates back to 2003 when Patiala police had booked Daler Mehendi and his brother Shamsher Mehendi on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh.

Around 35 more complaints, levelling charges of fraud against the brothers also came up later.

Police had then registered a case against the singer, and his brother Shamsher Singh who died in October 2017 after it was alleged that the accused took money from people to the tune of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of taking them abroad.

The complainants had alleged that the brothers had taken ‘passage money’ from them to help them migrate to the United States illegally, but failed to do so.

It has been alleged that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the U.S. as group members and “dropped off” illegally.

Police officials, after investigations, had stated that the singers and other performers had got into a well-organised racket to illegally take youth out of Punjab to western countries by making them part of musical troupes. The youth were charged up to Rs 2 million in each case.