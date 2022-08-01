Criminal-turned-film worker held by Haryana STF after 30 years

The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested a criminal and proclaimed offender, Omprakash alias Pasa, who had acted in 28 Bhojpuri movies.

A resident of Naraina in Samalkha area of Panipat, Omprakash – carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 – was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was absconding for about 30 years in multiple cases of murder and theft.

A spokesman of Haryana Police said the accused started working in the local films of Uttar Pradesh and since 2007 he had played the role of an artist in 28 Bhojpuri movies like Takraav, Dabang Chhora and Jhatka.

Omprakash was arrested by a team of STF Gurugram from Harbans Nagar, Ghaziabad where the accused was residing by hiding his identity to evade arrest.

Police said Omprakash came into the world of crime in 1984 after being marked absent from the Signal Corps of the Army. He was dismissed from service in the year 1988. In 1992, he stabbed his associate leading to his death during a robbery and escaped.

A case has been registered in this regard in Bhiwani district. He changed his name and address and started living in Harbans Nagar, Ghaziabad.

The accused will be handed over to the Sadar police station, Bhiwani for further action. Besides the murder case, Omprakash was booked in a car theft case in Sonepat in 1986, motorcycle theft case in 1990 (Panipat), machine theft in 1990 (Panipat), theft of Bajaj Chetak scooter in 1990 at Kharkhoda Sonipat.

This apart, two cases are also registered against the accused in Rajasthan state.