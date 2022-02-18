Corrupt political parties spreading fake news to stop Arvind Kejriwal: Raghav Chadha on Vishwas’ claim

A day after former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas claimed the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab, the AAP said this claim was part of a conspiracy by corrupt political parties to stop the formation of AAP government in Punjab.

Addressing a Press conference, AAP Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha alleged Kumar Vishwas he is spreading such fake news against Kejriwal at the time of elections as he did not get a Rajya Sabha seat.

“If he (Vishwas) had any such information, then why did he remain silent from 2017 till today. Why did he suddenly remember these things a day before the election? If he had any evidence related to terrorism against Kejriwal, why didn’t he inform the security and investigative agencies? Was he also involved in this, which is why he remained silent for so long?” Chadha asked.

“According to Vishwas it is from 2016, so why was he in the party till 2018, why did not he leave the party? Actually, Kumar Vishwas did not get a Rajya Sabha seat that is why he is spreading such fake news against Kejriwal at the time of elections,” he added. The AAP leader accused the BJP-Congress of pressurising the news channels and newspapers to run news against the Aam Aadmi Party.

Chadha said at the time of Delhi elections too, the opposition parties had said Kejriwal is a Naxalite, a terrorist but the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The people of Delhi told that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a nationalist. Kejriwal is our son, our brother,” he said.

The AAP leader said Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, and BJP fear that when the people of Delhi formed the AAP government in 2015, their politics of loot and corruption ended in Delhi. “If the AAP government is formed in Punjab then their corrupt political business will be closed forever,” he added.

Chadha said that even during the last elections, these parties hatched many conspiracies to disturb the atmosphere of Punjab. Desecration of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, just before the elections bomb blast in Maur, whose victims have not got justice till date, he said.