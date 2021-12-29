Channi targets Kejriwal staying s in costly hotels during Punjab visits

Accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his lavish lifestyle, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday asked him to explain that which common man lives in sprawling and costly hotels.

Addressing a rally at Sardulgarh today, the CM said Kejriwal is a self-proclaimed aam aadmi (common man) who is least bothered about the interests of the common man.

He asked a person who is living a lavish lifestyle how he can know about the agonies of the common man. Channi said only a person who has faced hardships himself can understand the problems of the people.

The CM said being a person from amongst the weaker and underprivileged sections his main motto is to give more and more power to people as this is the common man’s government.

He said AAP was filling guarantee cards but all promises were fulfilled by his government and no issue is left with the AAP. Terming Kejriwal and his allies as East India Company, Channi said that all Punjab leadership is ignored by Kejriwal and an outsider is just projecting himself on posters as leader of Punjab which the Punjabis will not tolerate.

The CM also assailed Kejriwal for indulging in theatricals by sitting in auto-rickshaws and going to someone’s house whereas he lives in a big bungalow in Delhi and stays in the costliest hotels during his Punjab visits.

He said that most of AAP’s Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have left the party as their fake propaganda of projecting themselves as the common man is exposed.

The Chief Minister said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has ruined the youth of Punjab has gone into hiding after registration of FIR due to fear of arrest. He also lashed out at Badals for running the transport mafia in the state, he said that our government has put an end to this Mafia within just three months. CM Channi further said that we are strong and capable enough to take strong decisions to stop all kinds of the mafia in the state whereas the AAP convener Kejriwal has given a written apology to the Majithia.

The CM dared Bhagwant Mann to come forward and question Kejriwal for supporting Majithia for his wrongdoings. He further said as all AAP leaders have left Kejriwals khas party only Bhagwant Mann is siding with Kejriwal and not speaking anything against the wrongdoings of Kejriwal due to his ambition of becoming CM.