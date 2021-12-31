Channi gives New Year bonanza to Punjab cops

In a new year bonanza for the Punjab Police personnel, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh on Friday announced a slew of incentives for the cops.

In a function held here at the PAP (Punjab Armed Police) complex in Jalandhar, the CM while striking an emotional chord with the cops said that service in the armed forces and Police is a challenging job and only those people who have the zeal to serve the country and its people join these forces. He said the state government fully recognises the immense contribution of Punjab Police in the socio-economic development of the state adding that no stone will be left unturned for the welfare of Punjab Police personnel.

Channi said that the state government is duty-bound to make sure that the interests of cops are safeguarded in Punjab. Accepting a major demand of cops, the CM announced to restart uniform allowance from the ensuing New Year. He said that superior quality uniforms will be provided to cops for which total payment will be borne by the government.

Channi also announced free bus travel for any on-duty cop in government buses adding police personnel will continue to get 13 months’ salary. The CM said the bomb disposal unit put their life in peril during the discharge of their duty so the state government will provide risk allowance to them.

He also announced to enhance diet money for sportsmen in Punjab Police from existing Rs 150 to Rs 250 per day during camps. Channi also announced ground renovation in the PAP campus at a cost of Rs One Crore to boost sports.

Channi also announced requisite funds for purchasing 250 vehicles in the force. Lauding the services rendered by the cops in maintaining peace, law and order in the country, he said the nation’s progress cannot be imagined without cops. He said police are friends of genuine persons whereas criminals are afraid of the police. CM Channi unequivocally said any question mark on the integrity of cops is unwarranted and undesirable.

Channi also lauded the role of the Punjab Police in returning normalcy in the state after black days of terrorism. He said that the glorious services of Punjab Police hardly find any match across the globe.