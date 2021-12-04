Give account of promises made in Cong poll manifesto : SAD to Channi

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh dared the Opposition to list a single decision or an announcement during his tenure which has not been implemented on the ground, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday asked Charanjit Singh Channi to give an account of the promises made in the Congress’ election manifesto for 2017 Assembly polls.

Addressing a Press conference, senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the CM should tell the fate of all the promises made by the Congress through its 2017 manifesto. Telling Channi he could not run away from owning responsibility for the Congress manifesto by blaming his predecessor for the same, Dr Cheema said, “People were waiting for you to give an account of the promised Rs 90,000 Crore farm loan waiver and you simply cannot wash your hands off this responsibility by putting the onus on the Centre,”.

The SAD leader said similarly people expected you to give an account of how many jobs the Congress government has given to the youth and why it deceived them with the ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri slogan. Dr Cheema asked him to explain why he was lying about Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) being scrapped when nothing of this sort had happened and even a show-cause notice issued to the private thermal companies had been stayed by a central Tribunal.

He said similarly the order of the Punjab State Regulatory Commission had made it clear that the order reducing power tariff by Rs Three per unit was temporary and applicable till 31 March only. “The CM had made it clear that the reduction would be effective from November 1 but now he is stating that it will be implemented in mid-January, days before the election,” Cheema added.

Taking a dig at Channi, the SAD leader said all announcements of the chief minister had been left open for the next government to fulfil. The SAD leader also ridiculed the CM for claiming sand prices had been brought down to Rs 5.50 per cubic foot when the real price remained Rs 28 per cubic foot. Dr Cheema also asked Channi to first give an account of the work done by him as technical education minister for more than four and a half years.