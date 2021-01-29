Citing Punjab’s historical links with Jammu and Kashmir since Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s time, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for the inclusion of Punjabi in the list of official languages of the Union Territory (UT).

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Amarinder urged him to advise the Union ministry of home affairs to reconsider and review the official list and include Punjabi also as one of the official languages in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Voicing the resentment of the Punjabi community over the exclusion of Punjabi from the list of official languages, Amarinder pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir was a part of Punjab during the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, with Punjabi one of the vernacular language of the region.

When Jammu and Kashmir came into existence as an Independent State, Punjabi was a widely spoken language in the State and is now the mother tongue of all the Punjabis in the Jammu region, besides being spoken by the Punjabi community living in Kashmir Valley, he wrote.